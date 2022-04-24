Legal Notices-Government

VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ADOPT

ORDINANCE 2022-02

Notice is hereby given that the Governing Body, Village of Ruidoso shall conduct a public hearing during a regular meeting scheduled on May 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village of Ruidoso Administrative Building, 313 Cree Meadows Drive, Ruidoso, New Mexico for the purpose of adopting the following Ordinance:

ORDINANCE 2022-02: “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCE; CHAPTER 22 – BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS; ARTICLE 11. – BUILDING CODES; SECTION 22-31. – BUILDING, ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, MECHANICAL AND FIRE CODES ADOPTED; AMENDMENTS.”

Copies of Ordinance 2022-02 are on file in the Office of the Municipal Clerk and are available for public review Monday through Friday during the regular business hours of 8:00

a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the Village of Ruidoso this 24th day of April 2022.

(SEAL)

/S/ Ronald L. Sena,

Village Clerk

Journal: April 24, 2022