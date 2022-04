Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice of Public Sale

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN PERSUANT TO THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE

LIEN ACT THAT THE FOLLOWING UNITS WILL BE SOLD OR OTHERWISE

DISPOSED OF IN ORDER TO SATISFY LIEN CLAIMED FOR DELIQUENT RENT AND OTHER RELATED CHARGES. SALE OR DISPOSITION WILL BE FINAL ON MAY 11, 2022 @ 12:00 PM

PROPERTY ADDRESS: AMERICAN SELF STORAGE, 720 CANDELARIA RD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107

***THIS SALE WILL BE CONDUCTED AS AN ONLINE AUCTION FROM

APRIL24, 2022 @ 6:00AM TO MAY 11, 2022 @ 12:00PM

***ONLINE AUCTION WEBSITE: STORAGEAUCTIONS.COM

THE UNITS INCLUDED IN THIS AUCTION ARE:

TRAVIS TRIBBEY

1501 INDIAN SCHOOL RD

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 8102

B003

TOOLS, MISC FURNITURE & HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

ANAELI ALCON

8805 RUSHING BROOK AVE SW

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121

B035

BOXES, MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

DAVID BACA

1575 ELDORADO LOOP

BOSQUE FARMS, NM 87068

D066

TOOLS, MISC BUSINESS SUPPLIES

DANIEL SERRANO

3305 RONDA DE LACAUSAS NW

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120

E41

BOXES, TOTES, SPORTING EQUIPMENT, BENCHES

AMERICAN SELF STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO WITHDRAW ANY OF THE ABOVE UNITS PRIOR TO THE SALE WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE. AMERICAN SELF STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REFUSE ANY BID OR TO CANCEL THE SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Journal: April 24, May 1, 2022