Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

EIGHTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COLFAX COUNTY



No. D-809-CV-2020-00084

BANKUNITED N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ANNA LOUISE STEWART, DANNY JOE STEWART,

ANGEL FIRE RESORT OPERATIONS, LLC AND

ASSOCIATION OF ANGEL FIRE PROPERTY OWNERS,

Defendants.

ANGEL FIRE RESORT OPERATIONS, LLC; and

ASSOCIATION OF ANGEL FIRE PROPERTY OWNERS,

INCORPORATED,

Crossclaim Plaintiffs,

ANNA LOUISE STEWARD and DANNY JOE STEWARD

Crossclaim Defendants.

TO DEFENDANTS ANNA LOUISE STEWARD AND DANNY JOE STEWARD: TAKE NOTICE that a Summons and Joint Answer and Counterclaim has been filed against you in the above-referenced civil action in the Eighth Judicial Court of New Mexico. YOU MUST FILE A PLEADING OR MOTION IN RESPONSE to said Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this Notice, or by May 24, 2022 , as provided by law, or Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Counterclaim.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

Daniel E. Rakes

Angel Fire Resort Operations, L.L.C.

P.O. Box 130

Angel Fire, NM 87710

(575) 377-4259

Journal: April 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022