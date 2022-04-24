 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
EIGHTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COLFAX COUNTY

No. D-809-CV-2020-00084

BANKUNITED N.A.,

Plaintiff,
vs.
ANNA LOUISE STEWART, DANNY JOE STEWART,
ANGEL FIRE RESORT OPERATIONS, LLC AND
ASSOCIATION OF ANGEL FIRE PROPERTY OWNERS,

Defendants.

ANGEL FIRE RESORT OPERATIONS, LLC; and
ASSOCIATION OF ANGEL FIRE PROPERTY OWNERS,
INCORPORATED,

Crossclaim Plaintiffs,

ANNA LOUISE STEWARD and DANNY JOE STEWARD

Crossclaim Defendants.

TO DEFENDANTS ANNA LOUISE STEWARD AND DANNY JOE STEWARD: TAKE NOTICE that a Summons and Joint Answer and Counterclaim has been filed against you in the above-referenced civil action in the Eighth Judicial Court of New Mexico. YOU MUST FILE A PLEADING OR MOTION IN RESPONSE to said Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this Notice, or by May 24, 2022, as provided by law, or Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Counterclaim.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
Daniel E. Rakes
Angel Fire Resort Operations, L.L.C.
P.O. Box 130
Angel Fire, NM 87710
(575) 377-4259

Journal: April 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022

