Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
Case No.
D-202-PB-2022-00170
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF GEORGE
ROMERO,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jonathan Romero has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either: (a) presented by mail or in person to the undersigned Personal Representative at the office of the attorney for the Estate, ATKINSON LAW FIRM, LTD, Scott K. Atkinson, 9400 Holly Avenue NE, Building #4, Albuquerque, NM 87122; or (b) filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.
DATED: April 11, 2022
Jonathan Romero
Personal Representative
ATTORNEY FOR THE
ESTATE:
ATKINSON LAW FIRM, LTD
Scott K. Atkinson
9400 Holly Ave. NE, Bldg. 4
Albuquerque, NM 87122
(505) 944-1050 (office)
(505) 944-1073 (fax)
atkinsonlaw4242@gmail.com
Journal: April 24, May 1, 8, 2022