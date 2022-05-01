Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

Case No.

D-202-PB-2022-00170

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF GEORGE

ROMERO,

Deceased.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jonathan Romero has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either: (a) presented by mail or in person to the undersigned Personal Representative at the office of the attorney for the Estate, ATKINSON LAW FIRM, LTD, Scott K. Atkinson, 9400 Holly Avenue NE, Building #4, Albuquerque, NM 87122; or (b) filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.

DATED: April 11, 2022

Jonathan Romero

Personal Representative

ATTORNEY FOR THE

ESTATE:

ATKINSON LAW FIRM, LTD

Scott K. Atkinson

9400 Holly Ave. NE, Bldg. 4

Albuquerque, NM 87122

(505) 944-1050 (office)

(505) 944-1073 (fax)

atkinsonlaw4242@gmail.com

Journal: April 24, May 1, 8, 2022