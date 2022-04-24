Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
Cause No. D-202-PB-2021-00489
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNIE HILARIO RAEL, Deceased.
NOTICE OF HEARING
A hearing in this case is set before The Honorable
Benjamin Chavez as follows:
Date of Hearing: May 17, 2022
Time of Hearing: 9:30 a.m.
Length of hearing: Thirty (30) Minutes
Place of Hearing: This hearing will be conducted telephonically. Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961 at the scheduled time.
Matter(s) to be heard: Petition for Order of Determination of Heirship and Complete Settlement of Estate by Personal Representative
THE HONORABLE
BENJAMIN CHAVEZ
By: /s/ Jeanneth Nelson
TCAA to Judge Benjamin Chavez
Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to self-represented litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof at the scheduled hearing.
PARTIES ENTITLED TO
NOTICE
Scott K. Atkinson
ATKINSON LAW FIRM, LTD
Attorney for the Estate
9400 Holly Ave. NE, Bldg. 4
Albuquerque, NM 87122
Kenneth Robert Rael
7315 Rafter Road
Franktown, CO 80116
Danielle Rael
7501 Forsyth SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
Kimberlynn Budko
2611 Dakota St. NE, Apt. #5
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Ava Coleman
714 Bear Canyon Lane NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Journal: April 24, May 1, 2022