Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

Cause No. D-202-PB-2021-00489

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNIE HILARIO RAEL, Deceased.

NOTICE OF HEARING

A hearing in this case is set before The Honorable

Benjamin Chavez as follows:

Date of Hearing: May 17, 2022

Time of Hearing: 9:30 a.m.

Length of hearing: Thirty (30) Minutes

Place of Hearing: This hearing will be conducted telephonically. Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961 at the scheduled time.

Matter(s) to be heard: Petition for Order of Determination of Heirship and Complete Settlement of Estate by Personal Representative

THE HONORABLE

BENJAMIN CHAVEZ

By: /s/ Jeanneth Nelson

TCAA to Judge Benjamin Chavez

Attorneys are responsible for providing Notice of Hearing to self-represented litigants and provide a Certificate of Notice thereof at the scheduled hearing.

PARTIES ENTITLED TO

NOTICE

Scott K. Atkinson

ATKINSON LAW FIRM, LTD

Attorney for the Estate

9400 Holly Ave. NE, Bldg. 4

Albuquerque, NM 87122

Kenneth Robert Rael

7315 Rafter Road

Franktown, CO 80116

Danielle Rael

7501 Forsyth SW

Albuquerque, NM 87121

Kimberlynn Budko

2611 Dakota St. NE, Apt. #5

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Ava Coleman

714 Bear Canyon Lane NE

Albuquerque, NM 87113

Journal: April 24, May 1, 2022