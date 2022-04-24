Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 7440 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on May 9th , 2022 at approx. 12:00PM at
www.storagetreasures.com
H135 Kalyn Lewis 650 East golf, Pagosa springs, CO 81147
G94 Tanya Criddle 1014 Valencia Apt W-15, ABQ, NM 87108
F16 Ricky Martinez 8401 Pan American Fwy NE Unit 37, Albuquerque, NM 87113
G6 Rebecca Navarrette 3201 Grasshopper Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, 859 N Mountain Ave Apt 16C, Upland, CA 91786
G4 JOE DAVID CASIQUITO 5600 GIBSON BLVD SE APT 423, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108
H178 Karen Sue Dunker 12999 Central Ave NE Apt 216, Albuquerque, NM 87123
A16 Angelina Jinzo 6412 Commercial St NE, Albuquerque , NM 87107
D23 thomas coleman 436 louisiana blvd se, #1, albuqurque, NM 87108
E70 Angel Villanueva, PO Box 8884, Albuquerque, NM 87198
Journal: April 24, May 1, 2022