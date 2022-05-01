 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart 7440 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 to satisfy a lien on May 9th , 2022 at approx. 12:00PM at
www.storagetreasures.com

H135 Kalyn Lewis 650 East golf, Pagosa springs, CO 81147
G94 Tanya Criddle 1014 Valencia Apt W-15, ABQ, NM 87108
F16 Ricky Martinez 8401 Pan American Fwy NE Unit 37, Albuquerque, NM 87113
G6 Rebecca Navarrette 3201 Grasshopper Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, 859 N Mountain Ave Apt 16C, Upland, CA 91786
G4 JOE DAVID CASIQUITO 5600 GIBSON BLVD SE APT 423, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108
H178 Karen Sue Dunker 12999 Central Ave NE Apt 216, Albuquerque, NM 87123
A16 Angelina Jinzo 6412 Commercial St NE, Albuquerque , NM 87107
D23 thomas coleman 436 louisiana blvd se, #1, albuqurque, NM 87108
E70 Angel Villanueva, PO Box 8884, Albuquerque, NM 87198

Journal: April 24, May 1, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'A moral obligation' to help
ABQnews Seeker
Ukrainian native dodges war, but returns ... Ukrainian native dodges war, but returns to the region to rescue a teen
2
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire expands to nearly 100,000 acres
ABQnews Seeker
Incident commander says fire 'could easily ... Incident commander says fire 'could easily double in size'
3
How 'good fires' can turn into wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
Researchers model fire behavior to predict ... Researchers model fire behavior to predict growth, smoke outflows
4
State Police: Attempted ammo theft led to officer shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect shot by off-duty officer Friday ... Suspect shot by off-duty officer Friday at Cabela's is in critical condition
5
Study looks at needs for the young and homeless
ABQnews Seeker
'It's going to require a unified ... 'It's going to require a unified approach,' one expert says
6
'Gathering of all my friends'
ABQnews Seeker
Dancers, drummers not the only ones ... Dancers, drummers not the only ones who gravitate to the annual Gathering of Nations
7
Protections sought for Western bird linked to piñon forests
ABQnews Seeker
Wildlife activists say bird plays integral ... Wildlife activists say bird plays integral role in the high desert ecosystem
8
ABQ drug pipeline suspect nabbed
ABQnews Seeker
Apprehension made at U.S.-Mexico border on ... Apprehension made at U.S.-Mexico border on FBI warrant out of NM
9
Large donations fuel NM campaigns
2022 election
Some of the biggest contributions come ... Some of the biggest contributions come from the oil and gas industry
10
APD unlikely to hit 1,100 officers
ABQnews Seeker
Police chief says APD intends to ... Police chief says APD intends to use some of its money to hire more police service aides