Legal Notices-Non-government

Beach Apartment Stair

Replacement Project

Monarch Properties Inc, the Owner’s Management Agent for The Beach Apartments, is seeking letters of interest and statements of qualifications from qualified General Construction Firms for the replacement of exterior stairs at the Beach Apartments in Albuquerque. The anticipated construction will include the following trades: selective demolition, concrete, masonry, steel fabrication, wood framing, water proofing, special coatings, painting, and stucco. Drawings and specifications are available for review and may be secured by calling the architect, Jeebs & Zuzu, at 505-797-1318. Site visits to inspect the work may be made through special request and coordination with the Management Agent via the architect. Letters of Interest and statements of qualifications may be submitted at any time until May 6, 2022 at 3:30 pm local time. Firms demonstrating the qualifications needed to complete the work will be included in the bidding of the work. Construction is anticipated to start at or around July 1, 2022.

Journal: April 19, 24, 26, May 1, 3, 2022