Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2022-00016

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF BEATRIX KAHN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

BY PUBLICATION

CHARLES FRANKLIN KAHN has been appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of BEATRIX KAHN, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Laflin, Pick & Heer, P.A., Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 3260, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW (87102), P.O. Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.

/s/CHARLES FRANKLIN

KAHN

CHARLES FRANKLIN KAHN,

Personal Representative

of the Estate of BEATRIX KAHN, Deceased.

Respectfully Submitted By:

/s/DAN PICK

DAN PICK, for

LAFLIN, PICK & HEER, P.A.

Attorneys for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 3260

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190

(505) 883-0679-Phone

(505) 883-5834-Fax

dpick@laflin.com

Journal: April 17, 24, May 1, 2022