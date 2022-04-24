Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-PB-2022-00016
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF BEATRIX KAHN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
BY PUBLICATION
CHARLES FRANKLIN KAHN has been appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of BEATRIX KAHN, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Laflin, Pick & Heer, P.A., Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 3260, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW (87102), P.O. Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
/s/CHARLES FRANKLIN
KAHN
CHARLES FRANKLIN KAHN,
Personal Representative
of the Estate of BEATRIX KAHN, Deceased.
Respectfully Submitted By:
/s/DAN PICK
DAN PICK, for
LAFLIN, PICK & HEER, P.A.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 3260
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190
(505) 883-0679-Phone
(505) 883-5834-Fax
dpick@laflin.com
Journal: April 17, 24, May 1, 2022