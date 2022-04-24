Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF LEA

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT



Case No. D-506-CV-2020-00183

WESTSTAR MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

a New Mexico corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DANIEL BOLIN and KAYLA BOLIN,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

MASTER’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will, on Friday, the 29th day of April, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. , at the front entrance of the Lea County Courthouse, Fifth Judicial District Court, 100 N. Main, Lovington, NM 88260, sell and convey all of the right, title and interest of the parties in the above-entitled action in and to that certain real property (the “Property”) located at 103 W. Alice Street, Lovington, NM 88260 (the “Special Master’s Sale”).

The Special Master’s Sale is being made pursuant to the Summary Judgment Reforming and Foreclosing Deed of Trust and on Note entered in the above-entitled cause on March 3, 2022 (the “Judgment”), in an action to reform a Deed of Trust and foreclose the interests, mortgages, and liens of the parties, under which the Plaintiff was determined to have a first position Deed of Trust and security interest in the Property which is prior to any liens, mortgages, or claims of interest of the other parties herein.

The Property is more particularly described as follows:

For Surface Title Only: Lot 2B being a portion of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (E/2SW/4NW/4) of Section 31, T15S, R36E, N.M.P.M., Lea County, New Mexico and being more particularly described as follows: Commending at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Section 31 as monumented by a found ½ inch rebar with no markings N 00° 28′ 40″ W along the West line of the Northwest Quarter 1,319.98 feet to the North 1/16 corner of Sections 36 and 31 as monumented by a PK nail and washer stamped CLS PS 10856 from whence the Northwest corner of said Section as monumented by a found ½” rebar no markings bears N 00° 28′ 40″ W (The basis of bearings); thence N 89° 25′ 41″ E along the Northerly line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter 661.88 feet to the Easterly line of said Lot 2B; thence S 00° 41′ 42″ E along said line between Lot 2B and Lot 2C, 460.86 feet; thence departing said Easterly line S 89° 25′ 41″ W 190.00 feet along the Southerly line of Lot 2B and the Northerly line of said Lot 2C to the Westerly line of said land; thence departing ad Southerly line N 00° 41′ 42″ W along said Westerly line 460.86 feet to the point of beginning, and MOBILE/MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIPTION: 2014 CHAMPION 02NIG1081P, 125000HA002598AB, which is affixed, attached to, and taxed as part of the real property pursuant to NMAC § 3.6.5.33,

together with all structures and improvements thereon.

The Property will be sold “as is,” without warranties, express or implied. By way of example, and not limitation, there are no warranties relating to title, possession, quiet enjoyment, condition, or the like in this disposition.

The Property will be sold free and clear of all liens, interests and encumbrances, except claims for unpaid ad valorem taxes and redemption rights.

The redemption period is one (1) month.

The lien of the Plaintiff secures a Summary Judgment Reforming and Foreclosing Deed of Trust and on Note against Daniel Bolin and Kayla Bolin, dated March 3, 2022 in the amount of $210,867.20 as of the Judgment date, plus interest thereon at the rate of 5.25% per annum, until paid in full; plus amounts advanced or incurred by Weststar for escrow and as otherwise permitted by the Deed of Trust (e.g., property taxes, insurance, property inspection or protection), after December 15, 2021, through entry of the confirmation order following the foreclosure sale awarded by this Judgment, which amounts may be set forth in the confirmation order; plus attorney’s fees, tax, costs and expenses incurred after December 20, 2021, through entry of the confirmation order, which amounts may be set forth in the confirmation order; plus costs of sale and interest on all of said amounts at the rate of 5.25% per annum, until paid in full.

The Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash in lawful currency of the United States of America. In payment of a bid, the Special Master will accept only cash or a bank cashier’s check issued by a federally chartered and insured bank or a New Mexico State chartered and federally insured bank. If paid by cashier’s check the bid must be paid with immediately available and collectible federal funds, subject to verification by the Special Master. The cash or cashier’s check from the successful bidder must be received by the Special Master no later than 3:00 p.m. on the date of the Special Master’s sale.

Plaintiff may bid and purchase the Property at the Special Master’s sale, and may bid all or a portion of the Judgment in lieu of cash towards the purchase price.

Proceeds of the sale will be distributed first to the Special Master to satisfy his fees, costs and expenses, and then to payment of the Judgment owing to the Plaintiff. Any excess proceeds will be distributed pursuant to further order of the Court.

/s/ Faisal Sukhyani

Faisal Sukhyani

P.O. Box 53608

Albuquerque, NM 87153

MOSES, DUNN, FARMER & TUTHILL, P.C.

Karla K. Poe

Attorneys for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 27047

Albuquerque, NM 87125-7047

(505) 843-9440

Journal: April 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022

