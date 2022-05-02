Legal Notices-Non-government

TLC PLUMBING & UTILITY., an EEO Employer, requests quotations from SBDE / DBE / MBE / WBE Subcontractors and Suppliers for the Verano & Conchas Loop Waterline and Service Lateral Replacements Project, bidding on May 5th 2022 at 2:00PM. Please send your quotations to Mike Smith at msmith@tlcplumbing.com or by fax at 505-761-5559. Quotes will be accepted up until May 4th, 2022 at 3:00PM. Plans, Specifications and other Contract Documents, including instructions to Bidders and Bid Forms may be obtained online by accessing Construction Reporter. For additional information, please call Mike Smith at TLC Plumbing & Utility 505-449-5592.

Journal: April 24, May 1, 2022