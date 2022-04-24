Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00169

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED LAVON SHARP, deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have been appointed co-personal representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Todd A. Sharp, Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lavon Sharp, c/o Scott E. Turner, Esq., The Turner Law Firm, LLC, 500 4th St., N.W., Suite 200, Albuquerque, NM 87102-2176, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd., N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

/s/ Todd A. Sharp

Todd A. Sharp

707 Pacific Ave., S.E.

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Telephone: (505) 379-1865

THE TURNER LAW FIRM, LLC

/s/ Scott E. Turner

Scott E. Turner (Sup. Ct. 92/282)

Attorneys for Personal Representative

500 4th St., N.W., Suite 200

Albuquerque, NM 87102-2176

Telephone: (505) 242-1300

Facsimile: (505) 242-1441

Journal: April 24, May 1, 8, 2022