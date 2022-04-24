Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
No. D-202-PB-2022-00169
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED LAVON SHARP, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned have been appointed co-personal representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Todd A. Sharp, Personal Representative of the Estate of Alfred Lavon Sharp, c/o Scott E. Turner, Esq., The Turner Law Firm, LLC, 500 4th St., N.W., Suite 200, Albuquerque, NM 87102-2176, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd., N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
/s/ Todd A. Sharp
Todd A. Sharp
707 Pacific Ave., S.E.
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Telephone: (505) 379-1865
THE TURNER LAW FIRM, LLC
/s/ Scott E. Turner
Scott E. Turner (Sup. Ct. 92/282)
Attorneys for Personal Representative
500 4th St., N.W., Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87102-2176
Telephone: (505) 242-1300
Facsimile: (505) 242-1441
Journal: April 24, May 1, 8, 2022