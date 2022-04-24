 Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons - Albuquerque Journal

Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

By Associated Press

MOSCOW — A new Russian intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying several hypersonic weapons, a senior Russian military officer said Sunday.

Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev, the commander of the Russian military’s Strategic Missile Forces, said in televised remarks that the new Sarmat ICBM is designed to carry several Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Sarmat was test-fired for the first time Wednesday from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads have successfully reached mock targets on the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

The test launch came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over the Russian military action in Ukraine and underlines the Kremlin’s emphasis on the country’s nuclear forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the Sarmat launch as a major achievement, claiming that the new missile has no foreign equivalent and is capable of penetrating any prospective missile defense.

“This really unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and make those, who in the heat of frantic aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country, think twice,” Putin said Wednesday.

The Sarmat is a heavy missile that has been under development for several years to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda, which was code-named Satan by the West and forms the core of Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

The military has said that the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to target to dodge the enemy’s missile shield.

In anticipation of the deployment of the Sarmat, the new hypersonic vehicle has been fitted to the existing Soviet-built ICBMs, and the first unit armed with the Avangard entered duty in December 2019.

The director and the designer-in-chief of the Makeyev missile-maker that developed the Sarmat, Vladimir Degtyar, said in televised remarks that its range allows it to fly along any trajectory across north or south poles to hit any target around the world.

Home » News » World » Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in counties
2
Wildfires continue to rage across NM
ABQnews Seeker
Cerro Pelado Fire that sparked east ... Cerro Pelado Fire that sparked east of Jemez Springs had grown to more than 4,600 acres
3
Governor says state's chief focus is on saving lives
ABQnews Seeker
Ferocious winds on Friday created 'unprecedented' ... Ferocious winds on Friday created 'unprecedented' fire conditions in NM
4
Border with Mexico a focus for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls
ABQnews Seeker
From National Guard to broadband, all ... From National Guard to broadband, all five candidates have ideas on how to enhance border security
5
Split verdict in first Air Force general military trial
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ native with ties to Kirtland ... ABQ native with ties to Kirtland AFB, William Cooley charged with abusive sexual contact in connection with 2018 incident
6
Nuclear Regulatory Commission visits Navajos to talk plan, gain ...
ABQnews Seeker
Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated ... Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated soil
7
VLA seeks to expand learning with STEM Center
ABQnews Seeker
Total project budget is $20 million Total project budget is $20 million
8
The Albuquerque Genealogical Society celebrating 50 years with event, ...
Arts
The event takes place from 10:30 ... The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include an hour-long panel discussion on its history.
9
Adobe Theater brings 'Driving Miss Daisy' to the stage
Arts
Pulitzer Prize-winning play will run weekends ... Pulitzer Prize-winning play will run weekends from Friday, April 29 to May 22.
10
Founder's day fun for Burquenos
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque celebrates its 316th birthday in ... Albuquerque celebrates its 316th birthday in style Saturday