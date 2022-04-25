Cooler temps expected as firefighters battle blazes

Massive fires in northern New Mexico are burning more than 100,000 combined acres as firefighters continued to battle blazes across the state on Sunday.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, which have merged, had burned more than 54,000 acres northwest of Las Vegas as of Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak Fire north of Ocate had burned close to 52,000 acres as of Sunday morning and was zero percent contained, according to fire officials. There are about 860 firefighters fighting those blazes alone.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire was 12% contained, according to the Santa Fe National Forest.

Residents in numerous communities in San Miguel, Colfax and Mora counties have been told to evacuate their homes because of the fires. Others have been advised to be ready for possible evacuations.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Saturday that the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires were threatening some 900 structures.

While an unknown number of homes burned Friday, Jayson Coil, an operations section chief for the Southwest Area Incident Manage Team 1 fighting the fires said no structures were lost on Saturday.

“That’s been the primary effort,” he said of trying to save homes.

He said that firefighters on Sunday were at work trying to contain the northeast, east and southern stretches of the fire. N.M. 518 is serving as one fire line on the eastern boundary, he said.

Bladen Breitreiter, the incident meteorologist with the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, said that a drop in wind speed in the area of the fire on Sunday offered a “breath of relief.”

“The winds today are going to be reduced from what we’ve seen the last couple days,” she said during a morning fire briefing.

She also said that a cold front moving into the area overnight will bring a chance of snow or slush, especially in the fires’ northern reaches.

Another large northern New Mexico blaze reached 25,000 acres. The Mitchell Fire, burning in Harding County east of Mosquero, was 10% contained on Sunday. The fire started Friday off of N.M. 39 near David Hill.

The Cerro Pelado fire in the Jemez Mountains, which is burning about 10 miles from Los Alamos National Laboratory, remained at about 3,445 acres on Sunday. Fire officials said they were expecting favorable conditions on Sunday.

Fire season in New Mexico has gotten off to a frenzied start.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said over the weekend there were more than 20 active wildfires burning throughout the state in 16 counties. She cautioned state residents to brace for a difficult season as the temperatures warm in the coming months and urged people to adhere to evacuation orders.

Smoke from the wildfires prompted the city of Albuquerque to issue a health alert on Sunday. The smoke is expected to remain until noon on Monday.