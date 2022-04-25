 Lobo DB Duece Jones has season tickets for a lucky fan - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo DB Duece Jones has season tickets for a lucky fan

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Duece Jones

Duece Jones, a defensive back for the University of New Mexico football team, wants Lobo fans to come to the games this upcoming season and he got creative with that thought on Twitter.

He purchased one set of UNM football season tickets and says he’s going to gift them to one lucky fan after a random drawing on Saturday.

Jones, who will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, quote tweeted a UNM football promotional video featuring his coach, Danny Gonzales.

“I’m feeling generous,” Jones tweeted on his handle, @nolimitduece1. “I’m giving away season tickets to one Lobo Fan!”

Jones believes fans can make a difference against opponents.

“We have more energy with the fans there,” Jones said. “The atmosphere, it gives us our go, just to see the support out there. That’s a huge part of football, the crowd.”

The Lobos went 3-9 last year with two of those wins coming at home. This season, they open with three straight home games. UNM has added size on the offensive line and expects to improve.

The defense continues to be the strength of the team, as was seen during last season and during the Lobos’ recent spring practices.

“Join us at University Stadium, as we continue our drive to win our fifth conference title,” Gonzales says in the promotional video.

The Lobos have won four conference championships in their history.

Gonzales said he encourages his players to support other sports teams in the community, including the Albuquerque Isotopes and New Mexico United.

“You need to be present and relevant in the community,” Gonzales tells them.

Jones is on board, because the Lobos believe that should help draw more fans to University Stadium.

In addition, Jones saw his season-ticket gift idea as his way of doing his part to get more fans to the UNM football games.

Gonzales, who is in his third year as head coach of the Lobos, approved.

Jones posted another tweet, asking fans to retweet a UNM football ad that season tickets are on sale. He also requires fans to list their names in the comments to be a part of the drawing.

Montez Wright, a UNM track and field athlete, tweeted that he’ll match Jones’ gift.

Jones, 20, who is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, isn’t solely excited about the Lobos’ six home games. He’s also looking forward to the road games, including UNM’s matchup at LSU on Sept. 24, the Lobos’ first road game of the season. He said he’ll get to see his family during that trip.

But for now, it’s all about UNM’s first three home games.

“Come out,” he tells Lobo fans.

