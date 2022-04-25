‘Topes Today: Isotopes come out on top, 9-6

Monday: Off

Sunday: The Isotopes offense tied a season-high with 16 hits, while Dillon Overton spun 6 effective innings and led Albuquerque to a 9-6 win in the series finale at Dell Diamond. Despite the win, the Isotopes lost the series, 4-2, and have dropped two of their first three series as well. Kyle Holder and Elehuris Montero both registered three-hit games while D.J. Peterson, Scott Schebler and Brian Serven had two hits each. Serven hit his second homer of the year. Sean Bouchard had a game-high three RBIs. The Isotopes banged out 16 hits, tied for the most hits in a game by Albuquerque this year.

The Isotopes have allowed a home run in 11 straight games and 15 of 19 games overall after Round Rock’s Josh Smith hit a two-run homer.

4-24 Box Score

Next home game: Tuesday vs. Sacramento, 6:35 p.m.