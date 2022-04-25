 'Topes Today: Isotopes come out on top, 9-6 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Topes Today: Isotopes come out on top, 9-6

By Journal staff and wire reports

Monday: Off

Sunday: The Isotopes offense tied a season-high with 16 hits, while Dillon Overton spun 6 effective innings and led Albuquerque to a 9-6 win in the series finale at Dell Diamond. Despite the win, the Isotopes lost the series, 4-2, and have dropped two of their first three series as well. Kyle Holder and Elehuris Montero both registered three-hit games while D.J. Peterson, Scott Schebler and Brian Serven had two hits each. Serven hit his second homer of the year. Sean Bouchard had a game-high three RBIs. The Isotopes banged out 16 hits, tied for the most hits in a game by Albuquerque this year.

The Isotopes have allowed a home run in 11 straight games and 15 of 19 games overall after Round Rock’s Josh Smith hit a two-run homer.

4-24 Box Score

Next home game: Tuesday vs. Sacramento, 6:35 p.m.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Topes Today: Isotopes come out on top, 9-6

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care
2
'Topes Today: Isotopes come out on top, 9-6
ABQnews Seeker
Monday: Off Sunday: The Isotopes offense ... Monday: Off Sunday: The Isotopes offense tied a season-high with 16 hits, while Dillon Overton spun 6 effective innings and led Albuquerque to a ...
3
Cooler temps expected as firefighters battle blazes
ABQnews Seeker
Massive fires in northern New Mexico ... Massive fires in northern New Mexico are burning more than 100,000 combined acres as firefighters continued to battle blazes across the state on Sunday. ...
4
Split verdict in first Air Force general military trial
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ native with ties to Kirtland ... ABQ native with ties to Kirtland AFB, William Cooley charged with abusive sexual contact in connection with 2018 incident
5
VLA seeks to expand learning with STEM Center
ABQnews Seeker
Total project budget is $20 million Total project budget is $20 million
6
Border with Mexico a focus for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls
ABQnews Seeker
From National Guard to broadband, all ... From National Guard to broadband, all five candidates have ideas on how to enhance border security
7
Founder's day fun for Burquenos
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque celebrates its 316th birthday in ... Albuquerque celebrates its 316th birthday in style Saturday
8
Nuclear Regulatory Commission visits Navajos to talk plan, gain ...
ABQnews Seeker
Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated ... Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated soil
9
Former Lobo Singleton says he's going to George Mason
ABQnews Seeker
Former Lobo guard Saquan Singleton on ... Former Lobo guard Saquan Singleton on Saturday announced he will be transferring to George Mason for his final season of college basketball.