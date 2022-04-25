Lobo baseball team’s rally falls short vs. UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The New Mexico Lobos twice rallied from eight-round deficits, only to fall short, 13-11, on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Mountain West-leading UNLV Rebels.

The Lobos (16-23, 7-14 MWC) dropped two of three to the Rebels (28-13, 17-4).First baseman Kyle Smith went 4-of-5 with a home run and six RBIs for New Mexico.

The Lobos play a single non-conference home game against Grand Canyon on Tuesday, then host league foe San Jose State for a three-game series beginning Friday.

SOFTBALL: In Reno, Nev., Andrea Howard, walked intentionally three times, homered in her only official at-bat as New Mexico beat Nevada 6-3 on Sunday.

The Lobos (25-19, 5-10 Mountain West) salvaged the series finale after dropping the first two games to the Wolf Pack (15-31, 5-13).

Amber Linton (11-10) allowed seven hits and struck out seven for UNM.