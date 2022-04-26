Legal Notices-Non-government

File Construction LLC. An EEO Employer, requests quotes from DBE / MBE / WBE Subcontractors and Suppliers for the VERANO AND CONCHAS LOOPS WATERLINE AND SERVICE LATERAL REPLACEMENTS PROJECT, bidding on May 05, 2022 at 2pm. Categories requested are: ASPHALT, TESTING, STAKING, PIPE INSTALLATION, SURVEYING WATER METER REPLACEMENT AND MISC. ITEMS. Please send your quotes to Jaime Cruz at jaimec@fconst.com and mayrag@fconst.com or by fax at 505.554.3195 Quotes will be received no later than 05.04.2022 at 12pm. Plans, Specifications and other Contract Documents, maybe reviewed at major plan rooms or by contacting Mayra Gaxiola at File Construction – 505.554.1780

Journal: April 25, 26, 27, 2022