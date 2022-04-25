Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF LOS ALAMOS
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-132-PB-2022-00005
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE L. HAGEDORN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cynthia B. Parsons has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either (a) presented by mail or in person to the Personal Representative at the offices of the attorneys for the estate, Attn: Chad F. Worthen, Esq., Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod LLP, P.O. Box AA, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103 (201 Third Street N.W., Suite 1200, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102), or (b) filed with the First Judicial District Court, Los Alamos County, 2500 Trinity Drive, Suite D, Los Alamos, New Mexico 87544.
DATED: April 4, 2022
/s/ Cynthia B. Parsons
Cynthia B. Parsons
JENNINGS HAUG KELEHER McLEOD LLP
By /s/ Chad F Worthen
Chad F. Worthen
P.O. Box AA
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87103
(505) 346-4646
Attorneys for the Personal Representative
Journal: April 11, 18, 25, 2022