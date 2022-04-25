 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2022-00250

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GISELA ANNA ROTHE, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION

ANITA G. ROTHE-SMITH has been appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of GISELA ANNA ROTHE, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Laflin, Pick & Heer, P.A., Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 3260, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW (87102), P.O. Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.

/s/ANITA G. ROTHE-SMITH
ANITA G. ROTHE-SMITH
Personal Representative
c/o LAFLIN, PICK & HEER,
P.A.
P. O. Box 3260
Albuquerque, NM 87190

Respectfully Submitted By:

/s/DAN PICK
DAN PICK, for
LAFLIN, PICK & HEER, P.A.
Attorneys for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 3260
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87190
(505) 883-0679-Phone
(505) 883-5834-Fax
dpick@lafin.com

Journal: April 18, 25, May 2, 2022

