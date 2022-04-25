 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

NO. D1314-CV2022-00212

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE FOR Christopher Wayne Carmickle, Jr., minor
Tammy Lidyard, Petitioner

NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Christopher Carmickle, Sr., GREETINGS: You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed in the above-titled Court and case, the general object thereof being a Petition for a Name Change for a child under 14 years of age for whom you are a parent or guardian.
If you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty days after the third publication of this Notice, a default judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-titled Court. This case does not involve real property.
WITNESS the Honorable James Lawrence Sanchez, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Valencia County, this 14th day of April, 2022.
PHILLIP ROMERO, Court Manager
By: /s/ illegible, Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 18, 25, May 2, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Thousands evacuated as fire grows to 54K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires ... Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires currently burning in US
2
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care
3
‘Less house for more money’: ABQ’s housing market feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure ... Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure on homebuyers.
4
How to recognize online dangers
ABQnews Seeker
Social worker seeks to shield kids ... Social worker seeks to shield kids from scams, bullying and predators while on the web
5
Residents tired of the racing; hundreds of tickets issued
ABQnews Seeker
Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central ... Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue targeted by APD
6
Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation, gets aid promises
AP Feeds
Blinken, Austin highest level US officials ... Blinken, Austin highest level US officials to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion
7
Border with Mexico a focus for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls
ABQnews Seeker
From National Guard to broadband, all ... From National Guard to broadband, all five candidates have ideas on how to enhance border security
8
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in San Miguel, Mora counties
9
Nuclear Regulatory Commission visits Navajos to talk plan, gain ...
ABQnews Seeker
Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated ... Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated soil
10
Officials ID missing Texas Guardsman
ABQnews Seeker
22-year-old member was trying to save ... 22-year-old member was trying to save drowning migrants, authorities say