Legal Notices-Non-government

NO. D1314-CV2022-00212



IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE FOR Christopher Wayne Carmickle, Jr., minor

Tammy Lidyard, Petitioner

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Christopher Carmickle, Sr., GREETINGS: You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed in the above-titled Court and case, the general object thereof being a Petition for a Name Change for a child under 14 years of age for whom you are a parent or guardian.

If you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty days after the third publication of this Notice, a default judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-titled Court. This case does not involve real property.

WITNESS the Honorable James Lawrence Sanchez, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Valencia County, this 14th day of April, 2022.

PHILLIP ROMERO, Court Manager

By: /s/ illegible, Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 18, 25, May 2, 2022