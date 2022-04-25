 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-1329-CV-2018-02328

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAMES R. MORGAN AKA JAMES MORGAN AKA JAMES ROBERT MORGAN, MINERVA MORGAN AKA MINERVA V. MORGAN, ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY OF NEW MEXICO, INC., DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, AND SHERMAN ACQUISITION LIMITED PARTNERSHIP,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 24, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 AM, the undersigned Special Master, or his designee, will, at the front entrance of the Sandoval County Judicial Complex, at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bldg. A, Bernalillo, NM 87004, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendant(s), in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 1816 Regency Park Road SE, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124, and is more particularly described as follows:

Lot numbered Twenty-three (23), in Block numbered One (1), of Southern Park West, as same is shown and designated on the Plat entitled, "SOUTHERN PARK WEST (BEING A REPLAT OF TRACT ‘A-1’ AND ‘PARCELS ‘A-1’ AND ‘B-1’, UNIT ELEVEN), TOWN OF ALAMEDA GRANT, CITY OF RIO RANCHO, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO", as filed in the office of the County Clerk of Sandoval County, New Mexico on July 19, 1994 in Rio Rancho Estates Plat Book No. 7, Pages 61-64 (Vol. 3, Folio 1153-B), Instrument No. 46008,

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes. , (hereinafter the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on October 1, 2019, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $150,036.33, and the same bears interest at the rate of
7.500% per annum, accruing at the rate of $30.83 per diem. The Court reserves entry of in rem final judgment as to Defendants, James R. Morgan and Minerva Morgan, for the amount due after foreclosure sale, including interest, costs, and fees as may be assessed by the Court. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment, including interest, with any remaining balance to be paid unto the registry of the Court in order to satisfy any future adjudication of priority lienholders.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, together with any additional costs and attorney’s fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court. The amount of the judgment due is $150,036.33, plus interest to and including date of sale in the amount of $33,142.25, for a total in rem judgment of $183,178.58.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendants upon entry of an order approving sale, and subject to the entry of an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 19th day of April, 2022.

/s/ David Washburn
DAVID WASHBURN, Special Master
8100 Wyoming Blvd NE
Suite M-4, Box 272
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Telephone: (505) 318-0300
E-mail: sales@nsi.legal

Journal: April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Thousands evacuated as fire grows to 54K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires ... Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires currently burning in US
2
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care
3
‘Less house for more money’: ABQ’s housing market feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure ... Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure on homebuyers.
4
How to recognize online dangers
ABQnews Seeker
Social worker seeks to shield kids ... Social worker seeks to shield kids from scams, bullying and predators while on the web
5
Residents tired of the racing; hundreds of tickets issued
ABQnews Seeker
Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central ... Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue targeted by APD
6
Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation, gets aid promises
AP Feeds
Blinken, Austin highest level US officials ... Blinken, Austin highest level US officials to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion
7
Border with Mexico a focus for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls
ABQnews Seeker
From National Guard to broadband, all ... From National Guard to broadband, all five candidates have ideas on how to enhance border security
8
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in San Miguel, Mora counties
9
Nuclear Regulatory Commission visits Navajos to talk plan, gain ...
ABQnews Seeker
Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated ... Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated soil
10
Officials ID missing Texas Guardsman
ABQnews Seeker
22-year-old member was trying to save ... 22-year-old member was trying to save drowning migrants, authorities say