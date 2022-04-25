Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO NATIONAL CITY BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO COMMON WEALTH UNITED MORTGAGE COMPANY, A DIVISION OF NATIONAL BANK OF INDIANA, Plaintiff, vs. Case No.: D-202-CV-2014-01160 JESSICA R. TORREZ, SALOMON LOPEZ; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE IF JESSICA R. TORREZ, IF ANY, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SOLOMON LOPEZ, IF ANY, Defendants . PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled Court, having appointed me or my designee as Special Master in this matter with the power to sell, has ordered me to sell the real property (the "Property") situated in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, commonly known as 5426 Punta Alta NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105, and more particularly described as follows: LOT NUMBERED NINE (9) IN BLOCK NUMBERED TWO (2) OF THE AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTAL PLAT OF BLOCKS 1, 2, 3, 3-A, 3-B, 4, 5, 6, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, AND 21 OF THE PALISADES, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTAL PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON JUNE 18, 1949, IN PLAT BOOK D, FOLIO 633 If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. The sale is to begin at 10:15 AM on June 7, 2022, front entrance of the Second Judicial District Courthouse, City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, at which time I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in lawful currency of the United States of America, the Property to pay expenses of sale, and to satisfy the foreclosure Judgment granted on November 22, 2019, in the total amount of $160,305.99, with interest at the rate of 6.18% per annum from November 10, 2018 through the date of the sale. The sale is subject to the entry of an Order by this Court approving the sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, and all taxes and utility liens, special assessments and taxes that may be due. PNC Bank, National Association, its attorneys, and the undersigned Special Master, disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property "as is," in its present condition, subject to the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one (1) month right of redemption. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS AT SALE ARE ADVISED TO MAKE THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF THE TITLE AND THE CONDITION OF THE PROPERTY AND TO CONSULT THEIR OWN ATTORNEY BEFORE BIDDING. By: Robert Doyle c/o Legal Process Network P.O. Box 279 Sandia Park, NM 87047 2 NM-14-636680-JUD IDSPub #0177789 4/11/2022 4/18/2022 4/25/2022 5/2/2022

Journal: April 11, 18, 25, Mary 2, 2022