Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF SANDOVAL THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No.: D-1329-CV-2022-00252 BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST, Plaintiff, vs. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND LEGATEES OF GERALDINE T BRUSSEL, DECEASED ;UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY AND THROUGH THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, Defendants. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Defendant, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees and Legatees of Geraldine T Brussel, Deceased to be published on: You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on real property located at 504 Calle Del Bosque, Bernalillo, NM 87004. The real property which is the subject matter of this action is legally described as follows: LOT NUMBERED ONE (1), LANDS OF RANDY TORRES, AS SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED "PLAT OF LOTS 1, 2, 3 AND 4, LANDS OF RANDY TORRES, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AUGUST 3, 1983", FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON AUGUST 3, 1983, AS DOCUMENT NO. 37616. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the Complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment by default may be entered against you. McCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP By: Jason Bousliman Daniel Higgins II Attorneys for Plaintiff 6501 Eagle Rock NE, Suite A-3 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113 Telephone No.: (505) 219-4900 dhiggins@mccarthyholthus.com IDSPub #0177801 4/11/2022 4/18/2022 4/25/2022

