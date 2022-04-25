Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF TORRANCE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No.: D-722-CV-2022-00016 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR NATIONSTAR HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2006-B, Plaintiff, vs. EVELINA CASAS; MANUEL CASAS; FIRST UNION NATIONAL BANK OF DELAWARE, A NATIONAL BANKING ASSOCIATION; ASSOCIATES HOME EQUITY SERVICES, INC., Defendants. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Defendant, Evelina Casas to be published on: You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff The Bank of New York Mellon F/K/A the Bank of New York as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-B has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on real property located at 49 Loma Del Sol, McIntosh, NM 87032. The real property which is the subject matter of this action is legally described as follows: LOT NUMBERED TWENTY-THREE (23) IN BLOCK NUMBERED SEVEN (7) OF UNIT NUMBERED TWO (2) OF EL RANCHO GRANDE, A SUBDIVISION, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT(S) OF SAID SUBDIVISION FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF TORRANCE COUNTY, NEW MEXICO. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the Complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment by default may be entered against you. McCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP By: Jason Bousliman Daniel Higgins II Attorneys for Plaintiff 6501 Eagle Rock NE, Suite A-3 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113 Telephone No.: (505) 219-4900 dhiggins@mccarthyholthus.com IDSPub #0177915 4/18/2022 4/25/2022 5/2/2022

Journal: April 18, 25, May 2, 2022