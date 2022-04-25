Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF ROOSEVELT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No.: D-911-CV-2022-00026 U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2018 G-CTT, Plaintiff, vs. AUDELIA M. NATIVIDAD-BACA; LOUIS M. BACA, Defendants. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Defendant, Louis M. Baca, to be published on: You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff U.S. Bank National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Trustee for the Rmac Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on real property located at 417 Monticello Pkwy DR, Portales, NM 88130. The real property which is the subject matter of this action is legally described as follows: LOT FIVE (5) IN BLOCK THREE (3) OF THE SOUTHERN MEADOWS ADDITION, UNIT NO. 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF PORTALES, ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NEW MEXICO; TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, AND EASEMENTS AS SHOWN OF RECORD, If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the Complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment by default may be entered against you. McCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP By: Jason Bousliman Daniel Higgins II Attorneys for Plaintiff 6501 Eagle Rock NE, Suite A-3 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113 Telephone No.: (505) 219-4900 dhiggins@mccarthyholthus.com IDSPub #0177916 4/18/2022 4/25/2022 5/2/2022

Journal: April 18, 25, May 2, 2022