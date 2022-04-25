 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF ROOSEVELT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No.: D-911-CV-2022-00026 U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2018 G-CTT, Plaintiff, vs. AUDELIA M. NATIVIDAD-BACA; LOUIS M. BACA, Defendants. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Defendant, Louis M. Baca, to be published on: You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff U.S. Bank National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Trustee for the Rmac Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on real property located at 417 Monticello Pkwy DR, Portales, NM 88130. The real property which is the subject matter of this action is legally described as follows: LOT FIVE (5) IN BLOCK THREE (3) OF THE SOUTHERN MEADOWS ADDITION, UNIT NO. 1, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF PORTALES, ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NEW MEXICO; TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, AND EASEMENTS AS SHOWN OF RECORD, If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the Complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment by default may be entered against you. McCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP By: Jason Bousliman Daniel Higgins II Attorneys for Plaintiff 6501 Eagle Rock NE, Suite A-3 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113 Telephone No.: (505) 219-4900 dhiggins@mccarthyholthus.com IDSPub #0177916 4/18/2022 4/25/2022 5/2/2022

Journal: April 18, 25, May 2, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Thousands evacuated as fire grows to 54K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires ... Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires currently burning in US
2
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care
3
‘Less house for more money’: ABQ’s housing market feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure ... Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure on homebuyers.
4
How to recognize online dangers
ABQnews Seeker
Social worker seeks to shield kids ... Social worker seeks to shield kids from scams, bullying and predators while on the web
5
Residents tired of the racing; hundreds of tickets issued
ABQnews Seeker
Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central ... Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue targeted by APD
6
Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation, gets aid promises
AP Feeds
Blinken, Austin highest level US officials ... Blinken, Austin highest level US officials to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion
7
Border with Mexico a focus for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls
ABQnews Seeker
From National Guard to broadband, all ... From National Guard to broadband, all five candidates have ideas on how to enhance border security
8
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in San Miguel, Mora counties
9
Nuclear Regulatory Commission visits Navajos to talk plan, gain ...
ABQnews Seeker
Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated ... Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated soil
10
Officials ID missing Texas Guardsman
ABQnews Seeker
22-year-old member was trying to save ... 22-year-old member was trying to save drowning migrants, authorities say