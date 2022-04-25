Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No.: D-202-CV-2022-01130 IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff, vs. JASMINE MIRAMONTES; GABRIEL ARAMBULA; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., Defendants. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION STATE OF NEW MEXICO to Defendants, Jasmine Miramontes and Gabriel Arambula to be published on: You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff Idaho Housing and Finance Association has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on real property located at 11012 Lipizzan Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. The real property which is the subject matter of this action is legally described as follows: LOT NUMBERED THIRTEEN (13) IN BLOCK NUMBERED SIX (6) PLAT OF UNIT TWO SUNRISE TERRACE WEST, ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON AUGUST 8, 1997 IN PLAT BOOK 97C, FOLIO 243. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control. Unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the Complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment by default may be entered against you. McCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP By: Jason Bousliman Daniel Higgins II Attorneys for Plaintiff 6501 Eagle Rock NE, Suite A-3 Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113 Telephone No.: (505) 219-4900 dhiggins@mccarthyholthus.com IDSPub #0178034 4/25/2022 5/2/2022 5/9/2022

