Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF HEARING:



NM Alcoholic Beverage Control Division Hearings are being conducted telephonically. To attend the public hearing please call Toll Free: 1-415-655-0002, enter meeting number: 2492 836 7289 on the date and time of the hearing. If you wish to submit a public comment, please email assigned Hearing Officer, Charmaine Martinez at Charmaine.martinez2@state.nm.us.

A hearing will be held on April 28, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. regarding Application No. 1228542 for a Restaurant B Liquor License issued to Cantina Business Strategies and Development, Inc., d/b/a Tamashi, located at 6400 Holly Avenue, NE, Suite G, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87113

Journal: April 25, 2022