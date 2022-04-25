Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC MEETING

Rio Grande Trail

Commission

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

9:00 AM

Energy Minerals and

Natural Resources

Department (EMNRD)

Virtual Meeting via Zoom

The Rio Grande Trail Commission (RGTC) will meet Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9 am. This meeting will be held virtually using the video conference and teleconferencing application Zoom, to ensure maximum participation. The public is invited to join the meeting online or by telephone starting at 9 am, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Zoom Video Conferencing

Option:

If you would like to join the video conference online, please register in advance here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/

webinar/register/WN_lgf

PeooyT3uM_sqThcML4A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar by video and phone.

General Instructions:

For information on how to participate in the meeting please contact Danielle Wilson at

dwilson@sites-sw.com or 505-822-8200 x 126. The meeting will be recorded and posted on the EMNRD website as soon as practicable after the meeting.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact the New Mexico Relay Network at 1- 800-659-1779 Voice; or 1-800 659-8331 TTY at least 48 hours prior to the meeting on May 17, 2022.

The agenda can be provided in various accessible forms by contacting Danielle Wilson. A final agenda will be available no later than 72 hours before the meeting. Both may be obtained on the website: http://www.emnrd.state.nm.us or by contacting Danielle at dwilson@sites-sw.com or 505-822-8200 x 126.

Journal: April 24, 2022