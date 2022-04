Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-202-CV-2021-04980

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

STEVE C. WOOD, if living, if deceased, THE ESTATE OF STEVE C. WOOD, Deceased; JAMIE THOMAS, fka JAMIE D. WOOD; STEPHEN WOOD; HANNA WOOD; KAITLEN WOOD; and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF STEVE C. WOOD, Deceased,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 5, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the main entrance of the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 641 Marcella Pl NE, Albuquerque, and is situate in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

Lot numbered Nineteen (19) in Block numbered One Hundred Nine (109) of the plat of Blocks 105-A, 106, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 118, 119, and 120 of Dale J. Bellamah’s Princess Jeanne Park, an addition to the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the same is shown and designated on the plat of said addition filed in the office of the County Clerk of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on June 17, 1960.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on March 31, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $126,976.55 and the same bears interest at 3.750% per annum from February 3, 2022, to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one month right of redemption.

Electronically filed

/s/ David Washburn

David Washburn, Special Master

Post Office Box 91988

Albuquerque, NM 87199

505-433-4576

sales@nsi.legal

Journal: April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2022