Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF ROOSEVELT

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. D-911-CV-2019-00219

CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHARON LOGEMANN a/k/a SHARON M. LOGEMANN, STATE OF NEW MEXICO TAXATION AND REVENUE DEPARTMENT,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 12, 2022, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the main entrance of the Roosevelt County Courthouse, 109 W. 1st. St., Portales, New Mexico, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 1317 South Avenue G, Portales, and is situate in Roosevelt County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

LOT FIVE (5), MCCASLAND SUBDIVISION OF BLOCK THREE (3), LEACH TOWNSITE, CITY OF PORTALES, ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL RECORDED PLAT THEREOF.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on March 29, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $101,968.17 and the same bears interest at 3.2500% per annum from December 23, 2021, to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one month right of redemption.

Electronically filed

/s/ Wesley Pool

Wesley Pool, Special Master

Pool Law Firm, P.C.

201 Innsdale Terrace

Clovis, NM 88101-3061

575-762-8300

Journal: April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 2022