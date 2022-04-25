Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF TORRANCE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-722-CV-2019-00138

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GEORGANNA BUTLER aka Georganna Gore; LARRY GORE; RETHA ECKARD; GE MONEY BANK,

Defendants.

FIRST AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 19, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the front entrance of the Neil Mertz Judicial Complex, 903 North 5th Street, Estancia, New Mexico, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 9 Peace Lane, Moriarty, and is situate in Torrance County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

Tract designated One (1) of VALLEY MEADOWS, a subdivision situate within the South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2NW1/4) of Section Twenty-four (24), Township Eight (8) North, Range Eight (8) East, N.M.P.M., as the same is shown and designated on the Plat of said subdivision filed for record on August 15, 1984 at 3:15 o’clock, P.M., as document number 63933, and filed in Cabinet A1, Slide 376, Plat Records of Torrance County New Mexico,

including, but not limited to, the manufactured home located on and permanently affixed to the Property, further described as a 1996 Oakwood, VIN # HOC015F00779AB, title to which has been deactivated in the records of the Motor Vehicle Department of the State of New Mexico,

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on April 11, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $106,033.44 and the same bears interest at 6.125% per annum from November 12, 2021, to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one month right of redemption.

Electronically filed

/s/ David Washburn

David Washburn Special

Master

PO Box 91988

Albuquerque, NM 87199

505-433-4576 505-318-0300

Journal: April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2022