Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the Rio Rancho U-Haul moving &Storage 1463 Rio Rancho Blvd, Rio Rancho New Mexico on or after 8:00 am.

Storage Room: B46

Contracted to: Ivan Perez

Last Known Address 5825 Sorrel Drive Las Cruces, NM

Storage Room: C25

Contracted to: Tah-Wish Martinez

Last Known address: 4701 Irving Boulevard # 104

Albuquerque, NM

Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022