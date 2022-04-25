 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the West Rio Rancho U-Haul moving & Storage 1101 Veranda Rio Rancho New Mexico on or after 8:30 am

Storage Room: 2207
Contracted to: Tanya Bumkens
Last Known Address 2106 North Merrin St
Plant City, FL

Storage Room: 601
Contracted to: Garridon Grady
Last Known address: 9674 East Paseo Juan tabo Tucson, AZ

Storage Room: 136 / 7
Contracted to: Gregorio Romero
Last Known Address: 2001 Strawberry Pl Ne
Rio Rancho, NM

Storage Room: 2241
Contracted to: Javeriya Gauba
Last Known address: 10600 Cibola Loop NW,
Albuquerque, NM

Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Thousands evacuated as fire grows to 54K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires ... Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires currently burning in US
2
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care
3
‘Less house for more money’: ABQ’s housing market feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure ... Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure on homebuyers.
4
How to recognize online dangers
ABQnews Seeker
Social worker seeks to shield kids ... Social worker seeks to shield kids from scams, bullying and predators while on the web
5
Residents tired of the racing; hundreds of tickets issued
ABQnews Seeker
Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central ... Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue targeted by APD
6
Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation, gets aid promises
AP Feeds
Blinken, Austin highest level US officials ... Blinken, Austin highest level US officials to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion
7
Border with Mexico a focus for GOP gubernatorial hopefuls
ABQnews Seeker
From National Guard to broadband, all ... From National Guard to broadband, all five candidates have ideas on how to enhance border security
8
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in San Miguel, Mora counties
9
Nuclear Regulatory Commission visits Navajos to talk plan, gain ...
ABQnews Seeker
Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated ... Navajos urge officials to clean uranium-contaminated soil
10
Officials ID missing Texas Guardsman
ABQnews Seeker
22-year-old member was trying to save ... 22-year-old member was trying to save drowning migrants, authorities say