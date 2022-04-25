Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the West Rio Rancho U-Haul moving & Storage 1101 Veranda Rio Rancho New Mexico on or after 8:30 am

Storage Room: 2207

Contracted to: Tanya Bumkens

Last Known Address 2106 North Merrin St

Plant City, FL

Storage Room: 601

Contracted to: Garridon Grady

Last Known address: 9674 East Paseo Juan tabo Tucson, AZ

Storage Room: 136 / 7

Contracted to: Gregorio Romero

Last Known Address: 2001 Strawberry Pl Ne

Rio Rancho, NM

Storage Room: 2241

Contracted to: Javeriya Gauba

Last Known address: 10600 Cibola Loop NW,

Albuquerque, NM

Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022