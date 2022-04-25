Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the West Rio Rancho U-Haul moving & Storage 1101 Veranda Rio Rancho New Mexico on or after 8:30 am
Storage Room: 2207
Contracted to: Tanya Bumkens
Last Known Address 2106 North Merrin St
Plant City, FL
Storage Room: 601
Contracted to: Garridon Grady
Last Known address: 9674 East Paseo Juan tabo Tucson, AZ
Storage Room: 136 / 7
Contracted to: Gregorio Romero
Last Known Address: 2001 Strawberry Pl Ne
Rio Rancho, NM
Storage Room: 2241
Contracted to: Javeriya Gauba
Last Known address: 10600 Cibola Loop NW,
Albuquerque, NM
Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022