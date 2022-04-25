Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the Princeton & Candelaria U-Haul moving &Storage 3103 Princeton NE Albuquerque New Mexico on or after 10:30 AM

Storage Room: 0121

Contracted to: Rebecca Blea-fiege

Last Known Address 87111 Test Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 0147

Contracted to: Jesse Hunter

Last Known address: 2577 S Douglas HWY

GILLETTE, WY

Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022