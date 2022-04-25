Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the Central Ave U-Haul moving & Storage 6401 Central Ave NE Albuquerque New Mexico on or after 1:00 PM
Storage Room: 1202
Contracted to: Maia Bruaw
Last Known Address 14 Santa Fe Dr Abiquiu, NM
Storage Room: 1916
Contracted to: Lucy Maez
Last Known address: 1101 Palomas Dr se 5
Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 1807
Contracted to: Michael Manuel Verdugo
Last Known Address: 12208 Indian school rd. ne 2 Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 1104
Contracted to: Aaron Williams
Last Known address: 7220 Central Ave se
Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 2519
Contracted to: ADELITA LUCERO
Last Known Address: 500 Kentucky Street
Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 2522
Contracted to: Nicole Saracen
Last Known Address: 7220 Central Avenue #2126 building L Albuquerque, NM
Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022