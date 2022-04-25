Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the Central Ave U-Haul moving & Storage 6401 Central Ave NE Albuquerque New Mexico on or after 1:00 PM

Storage Room: 1202

Contracted to: Maia Bruaw

Last Known Address 14 Santa Fe Dr Abiquiu, NM

Storage Room: 1916

Contracted to: Lucy Maez

Last Known address: 1101 Palomas Dr se 5

Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 1807

Contracted to: Michael Manuel Verdugo

Last Known Address: 12208 Indian school rd. ne 2 Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 1104

Contracted to: Aaron Williams

Last Known address: 7220 Central Ave se

Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 2519

Contracted to: ADELITA LUCERO

Last Known Address: 500 Kentucky Street

Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 2522

Contracted to: Nicole Saracen

Last Known Address: 7220 Central Avenue #2126 building L Albuquerque, NM

Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022