Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the Coors & I 40 U-Haul moving & Storage 1801 Atrisco Dr NW, Albuquerque 87120 New Mexico on or after 10:00 am

Storage Room: 2024

Contracted to: Gerardo Trejo

Last Known Address: 38 Tamarack Veguita, NM

Storage Room: AA4154R

Contracted to: Wesley Jones

Last Known Address: 200 E Illinois Street

Chicago, IL

Storage Room: 1026

Contracted to: Mary Molina

Last Known Address: 3501 Atrisco Dr NW 113

Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 4251

Contracted to: Ray Lopez

Last Known Add 3131 Amalia SW

Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: AA8096F

Contracted to: Barbara Zerby

Last Known Address: 7303 Montgomery Boulevard Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 2229

Contracted to: Lawrence Padilla

Last Known Address: 5101 Crestview Pl SW

Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 2017

Contracted to: Lidia Leslie

Last Known Address: 3301 Casey Dr 201

Las Vegas, NV

Storage Room: 1066

Contracted to: Debra McGill

Last Known Address: 2909 Rosewood ln Pampa, TX

Storage Room: 3294

Contracted to: Nikolas Cano

Last Known Address: 409 S Highland Dr

Lakemoor, IL

Storage Room: 1150

Contracted to: Santiago Herrera

Last Known Address: 2464 Da Vita

Albuquerque, NM

Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022