Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the Coors & I 40 U-Haul moving & Storage 1801 Atrisco Dr NW, Albuquerque 87120 New Mexico on or after 10:00 am
Storage Room: 2024
Contracted to: Gerardo Trejo
Last Known Address: 38 Tamarack Veguita, NM
Storage Room: AA4154R
Contracted to: Wesley Jones
Last Known Address: 200 E Illinois Street
Chicago, IL
Storage Room: 1026
Contracted to: Mary Molina
Last Known Address: 3501 Atrisco Dr NW 113
Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 4251
Contracted to: Ray Lopez
Last Known Add 3131 Amalia SW
Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: AA8096F
Contracted to: Barbara Zerby
Last Known Address: 7303 Montgomery Boulevard Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 2229
Contracted to: Lawrence Padilla
Last Known Address: 5101 Crestview Pl SW
Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 2017
Contracted to: Lidia Leslie
Last Known Address: 3301 Casey Dr 201
Las Vegas, NV
Storage Room: 1066
Contracted to: Debra McGill
Last Known Address: 2909 Rosewood ln Pampa, TX
Storage Room: 3294
Contracted to: Nikolas Cano
Last Known Address: 409 S Highland Dr
Lakemoor, IL
Storage Room: 1150
Contracted to: Santiago Herrera
Last Known Address: 2464 Da Vita
Albuquerque, NM
Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022