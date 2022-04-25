Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the San Mateo U-Haul moving & Storage 4020 San Mateo NE Albuquerque New Mexico on or after 11:00 Am
Storage Room: 232
Contracted to: Paul Saxton
Last Known Address 1700 Indian Plaza Drive Ne Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 418
Contracted to: Chris Doone
Last Known address: 12200 Montgomery Blvd m102 Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 217
Contracted to: Eric Lucero
Last Known Address: 3109 Vermont Street
Albuquerque, NM
Storage Room: 659
Contracted to: John Salazar
Last Known address: 2904 Indiana Street
Albuquerque, NM
Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022