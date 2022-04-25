Legal Notices-Non-government

Notice is hereby given that on May 12th ,2022 Mel Jackson Auctioneer, Executive Administrator for the U-Haul Co of New Mexico, will be offering for sale under the Statutory Lien Process, by public auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods. The terms of the sale will be cash only. U-Haul Co of New Mexico reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. The sale will be at the San Mateo U-Haul moving & Storage 4020 San Mateo NE Albuquerque New Mexico on or after 11:00 Am

Storage Room: 232

Contracted to: Paul Saxton

Last Known Address 1700 Indian Plaza Drive Ne Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 418

Contracted to: Chris Doone

Last Known address: 12200 Montgomery Blvd m102 Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 217

Contracted to: Eric Lucero

Last Known Address: 3109 Vermont Street

Albuquerque, NM

Storage Room: 659

Contracted to: John Salazar

Last Known address: 2904 Indiana Street

Albuquerque, NM

Journal: April 25, May 2, 2022