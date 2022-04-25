Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE is hereby given that on February 15, 2022, applicant American Gypsum Company LLC, Agent: Utton & Kery, P.A., 500 Tijeras Ave. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, filed with the STATE ENGINEER Application No. RG-48408 and RG-48408-S into RG-4851 for Permit to Change Place of Use and Point of Diversion of Groundwater within the Middle Rio Grande Water Basin of the State of New Mexico.

Sandoval County and Bernalillo County are the Counties affected by the diversion and in which the water has been or will be put to beneficial use. This notice is ordered to be published in The Albuquerque Journal.

The applicant proposes to discontinue the diversion of 10 acre-feet per annum (afa) from two (2) existing wells under Permit RG-48408, with well RG-48408 located at a point described as 361,312 meters Easting and 3,910,791 meters Northing; and well RG-48408-S located at a point described as 361,363 meters Easting and 3,910,867 meters Northing, Zone 13N, UTM (NAD 83), for industrial purposes on 60 acres of land owned by the applicant, further described as falling within the Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, NMPM. The above-described move-from wells and place of use are located at the American Gypsum plant located at 1000 N. Hill Rd., Bernalillo, Sandoval County, New Mexico.

The applicant further proposes to commence the above described diversion of 10 afa from well RG-4851, located at a point described as 354,849 meters Easting and 3,893,349 meters Northing further described as the West ½ of the Northwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 11 North and Range 3 East NMPM, for industrial purposes on 54.2994 acres of land owned by the applicant, further described as portions of the East ½ of the Northwest ¼ and the West ½ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 11 North, Range 3 East, NMPM. The above-described move-to well and place of use are located at the American Gypsum plant located at 4600 Paseo Del Norte Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

American Gypsum Company LLC owns 234.359 afa of water rights for industrial uses at its Bernalillo plant under OSE File No. RG-48408 and RG-48408-S. It currently is not using the full amount of its permitted water right at the Bernalillo plant and will not do so in the future. American Gypsum needs additional water rights at its Albuquerque plant (OSE File No. RG-4851) and wishes to permanently transfer 10 afa from its Bernalillo plant to is Albuquerque plant.

To view the application and supporting documentation contact the State Engineer District 1 Office to arrange a date and time for an appointment at (505) 383-4000 located at 5550 San Antonio Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

Any person, firm or corporation or other entity asserting standing to file objections or protests shall do so in writing (objection must be legible, signed, and include the writer’s complete name, phone number, email address, and mailing address). If the protest does not include the complete name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, it may be deemed invalid and not accepted for filing unless Protestant provides with the protest an affidavit stating that it does not have one of the above-listed elements/requirements (phone number, mailing address, email address, etc.). The objection to the approval of the application must be based on: (1) Impairment; if impairment, you must specifically identify your water rights; and/or (2) Public Welfare/Conservation of Water; if public welfare or conservation of water within the state of New Mexico, you shall be required to provide evidence showing how you will be substantially and specifically affected. The written protest must be filed, in triplicate, with the State Engineer, 5550 San Antonio Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, on or before Friday, June 17, 2022. Facsimiles (faxes) will be accepted as a valid protest if the hard copy is hand-delivered or mailed and postmarked within 24-hours of the facsimile. Mailing postmark will be used to validate the 24-hour period. Protests can be faxed to the Office of the State Engineer, (505) 383-4030. If no valid protest or objection is filed, the State Engineer will evaluate the application in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 72 NMSA 1978.

Journal: April 25, May 2, 9, 2022