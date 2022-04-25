Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE is hereby given that on March 8, 2022 and again on April 6, 2022, Miguel Gallegos c/o WaterBank, 610 Gold Ave SW, Suite 111, Albuquerque, NM 87102, filed with the STATE ENGINEER Application No. SD-04678 into RG-A0337 POD1 for Permit to Change Point of Diversion, Place and Purpose of Use from Surface Water to Groundwater within the Rio Grande Underground Basin of the State of New Mexico.

Bernalillo County is the county affected by the diversion and in which the water has been or will be put to beneficial use. This notice is ordered to be published in the Albuquerque Journal.

The applicant proposes to discontinue the Farm Delivery Requirement (FDR) of 58.080 acre-feet per annum (afa) of surface water, inclusive of a Consumptive Irrigation Requirement (CIR) of 40.656 afa from the Los Padillas Acequia, with a point of diversion on the Rio Grande at the Angostura Diversion Works of the MRGCD, on land owned by the MRGCD, at a point where X = 363,856 and Y = 3,916,198, meters, UTM Zone 13N, NAD83, for the irrigation of 19.36 acres described as Tracts 28A (19.17 acres) and 28B (0.19 acre) on MRGCD Map 56, within Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 2 East, NMPM.

The applicant further proposes to begin the Consumptive Use of 40.656 afa from well RG-A0337 POD1 to be drilled at a point where Latitude is 34° 58′ 33.27″ N and Longitude is 106° 41′ 38.72″ W for the sprinkler irrigation of 19.17 acres described as Tract 28A on MRGCD Map 56, within Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 2 East, NMPM.

The move-from and move-to lands and well are on land owned by Miguel Gallegos and are generally located 0.12 mile south of the intersection of Isleta Blvd and Raymac Rd SW, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

Well RG-A0337 POD1 was permitted to be drilled as an exploratory well on March 17, 2022. The well has not been drilled as of the writing of this notice.

To view the application and supporting documentation contact the State Engineer District Office to arrange a date and time for an appointment located at 5550 San Antonio Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Any person, firm or corporation or other entity asserting standing to file objections or protests shall do so in writing (objection must be legible, signed, and include the writer’s complete name, phone number, email address, and mailing address). If the protest does not include the complete name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, it may be deemed invalid and not accepted for filing unless Protestant provides with the protest an affidavit stating that it does not have one of the above-listed elements/requirements (phone number, mailing address, email address, etc.). The objection to the approval of the application must be based on: (1) Impairment; if impairment, you must specifically identify your water rights; and/or (2) Public Welfare/Conservation of Water; if public welfare or conservation of water within the state of New Mexico, you shall be required to provide evidence showing how you will be substantially and specifically affected. The written protest must be filed, in triplicate, with the State Engineer, at 5550 San Antonio Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, on or before June 24, 2022. Facsimiles (faxes) will be accepted as a valid protest if the hard copy is hand-delivered or mailed and postmarked within 24-hours of the facsimile. Mailing postmark will be used to validate the 24-hour period. Protests can be faxed to the Office of the State Engineer, 505-383-4030. If no valid protest or objection is filed, the State Engineer will evaluate the application in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 72 NMSA 1978.

Journal: April 25, May 2, 9, 2022