 In Pictures: Little League season gets going in SF - Albuquerque Journal

In Pictures: Little League season gets going in SF

By Eddie Moore / North Chief Photographer

Balls, strikes and base-running hi-jinks are back in full supply in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Little League’s season got underway this month with 62 baseball and softball teams spread across varying age groups — including players as young as 3 ½ years old.

In all, the league has 840 kids chasing fly balls, cheering on teammates and learning the strike zone.

That participation level is easily the highest since the league’s 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, who knows? There just might be a future big-leaguer in the mix.

To date, there have been 30 players born in New Mexico to make it to Major League Baseball, including four active players — Alex Bregman, Ken Giles, Trevor Rogers and Mitch Garver.

