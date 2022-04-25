In Pictures: Little League season gets going in SF

Diamondback pitcher Brody Heinemann, 10, center, reacts after his team got Yankee Collin Martinez, left, out at first during their Little League game at Ragle Park in Santa Fe on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) The Yankees’ Armandre Gabaldon, left, watches as Dominic Jameson, right, scores a run against the Diamondbacks’ pitcher Brody Heinemann, #5, after a pitch got by the catcher. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Jameson gets a high five from coach Benjamin Sanchez after he scored a run against the Diamondbacks during a game Monday, April 18, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Coach David Webb, right, talks to his team, the Rampage, during a game at Ragle Park on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Bats ready to be used by the Yankees Little League team during a game at Ragle Park in Santa Fe on Monday, April 18,. 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Isaac Glass, with the Rampage, delivers a pitch during their game against the Pecos Pirates at Ragle Park in Santa Fe, Monday, April 18, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Johnathan Vigil, playing for the Pecos Pirates, makes contact during a Little League game at Ragle Park in Santa Fe on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Jolene Roybal, left, with her daughter Sefie Ortiz, 15, watches her son play for the Pecos Pirates during a Little League game at Ragle Park in Santa Fe on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 8 Next

Balls, strikes and base-running hi-jinks are back in full supply in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Little League’s season got underway this month with 62 baseball and softball teams spread across varying age groups — including players as young as 3 ½ years old.

In all, the league has 840 kids chasing fly balls, cheering on teammates and learning the strike zone.

That participation level is easily the highest since the league’s 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And, who knows? There just might be a future big-leaguer in the mix.

To date, there have been 30 players born in New Mexico to make it to Major League Baseball, including four active players — Alex Bregman, Ken Giles, Trevor Rogers and Mitch Garver.