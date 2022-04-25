 Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a new deal - Albuquerque Journal

Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a new deal

By Josh Funk / Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — All the major railroads now plan to offer their employees up to $600 a month in advance of raises they expect to pay once the current two-year-old national contract talks are eventually settled.

But a coalition of unions that represents more than 105,000 railroad workers said Monday they’ll refuse the payments partly because workers would be on the hook to repay some of the money if the eventual raises aren’t big enough to cover the payments. The unions want the National Carriers’ Conference Committee that represents more than 30 railroads to negotiate a contract instead.

“This latest proposal, somewhere between a loan and a payday advance, is just further evidence that the NCCC has no intentions of reaching a voluntary settlement any time soon,” the unions said in a statement. “You don’t offer temporary proposals if you plan to offer a complete contract settlement.”

The group that represents the railroads didn’t immediately respond to the unions Monday.

The railroads all announced their payment proposal Friday a few days after CSX announced it had offered these payments to its unions. Executives at CSX and Union Pacific said when they announced their earnings last week that an overall contract with the unions is likely still some time away.

Both Union Pacific and CSX reported a 22% jump in their earnings as the railroads were able to increase rates and collect more fuel surcharges even as they struggled to clear up congestion on their rail networks that has delayed deliveries to customers.

The contract talks remain mired in mediation while the railroads pursue unpopular proposals to cut rail crews from two people down to one in certain circumstances. The unions also don’t want to make major concessions in workplace rules after seeing nearly one-third of all railroad jobs eliminated over the past six years as the major freight railroads have overhauled their operations.

The unions have also complained that BNSF and Union Pacific have imposed tough new attendance rules in the past two years without negotiating them that make it difficult for workers to take any days off.

Home » Business » Careers/Jobs » Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a new deal

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a ...
Careers/Jobs
All the major railroads now plan ... All the major railroads now plan to offer their employees up to $600 a month in advance of raises they expect to pay once ...
2
Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with ...
Around the Region
The retrial of a man charged ... The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, ...
3
‘I don’t want the boss to think I’m the ...
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I just ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I just joined a company and have to work with a woman who's senior to me. She does great work, ...
4
NMDVR holds virtual rapid hire career fair
Careers/Jobs
The New Mexico Division of Vocational ... The New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation will host its Rapid Hire Virtual Career Fair all day Wednesday to fill 15 to 20 positions ...
5
US agency mulls yanking Arizona's work safety oversight
Around the Region
Arizona may lose the authority to ... Arizona may lose the authority to oversee its own workplace safety program because of a pattern of ignoring federal directives involving COVID-19 protection, employer ...
6
How to deal with fussing baby on a conference ...
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker ... Dear J.T. & Dale: My co-worker has a new baby. Recently, the babysitter quit, and so she and her husband have been juggling the ...
7
Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks
Careers/Jobs
Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks ... Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them. The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives ...
8
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic ...
Careers/Jobs
Amazon workers in Staten Island, New ... Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history ...
9
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of ...
Careers/Jobs
America's employers extended a streak of ... America's employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of ...