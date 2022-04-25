 Firefighters work to stop Nebraska wildfire that's killed 1 - Albuquerque Journal

Firefighters work to stop Nebraska wildfire that’s killed 1

By Margery A. Beck / Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Firefighters were taking advantage of higher humidity and calmer winds Monday to work toward containing a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed one person, injured at least 15 firefighters and destroyed at least six homes, an official said.

Jonathan Ashford, spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, told The Associated Press that more than 80 firefighters, emergency management personnel and others were helping fight the fire, known as the Road 702 Fire. It had burned nearly 65 square miles (168 square kilometers) in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties by late Sunday.

Officials initially reported the fire was spread over more than 78 square miles (202 square kilometers) of mostly rolling rangeland, but Ashford said aerial mapping Sunday gave a more accurate size of the blaze.

The fire that began last week has been fueled by tinder-dry conditions and days of strong winds.

More favorable weather Monday had firefighters scrambling to dig trenches and create other breaks along the blaze’s perimeter, Ashford said.

“Tomorrow, we expect higher winds to return, so time is of the essence,” he said.

In addition to the growing number of firefighters turning out to fight the blaze, the effort also has a couple of helicopters available to make water drops, he said.

By late Sunday, the fire had destroyed at least six homes and threatened 660 others, along with 50 commercial or farm buildings, Ashford said.

A retired Cambridge, Nebraska, fire chief who was helping as a fire spotter in Red Willow County died Friday night after his truck went off the road in a blinding haze of smoke and dust. The body of John Trumble, 66, of Arapahoe, was recovered around early Saturday.

Trumble was the second person in a month to die while fighting a wildfire in southwest Nebraska. Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, was killed in a collision with a water tanker on April 7 in Furnas County as smoke cut visibility to zero.

Fires have been reported in 14 Nebraska counties since Friday, including Perkins, Dundy, Burt, Butler, Scotts Bluff, Cheyenne, Duele, Blaine, Cherry, Brown and Thomas counties, leading some small towns to be temporarily evacuated. Those fires were either extinguished or mostly contained by Sunday.

In New Mexico, 20 wildfires in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties are burning, including two that merged Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state. That led to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties.

Nebraska remains critically dry, said Ashford, who urged residents to use caution when doing anything that could spark a fire.

“The last thing we need is to have another fire started that we have to then fight,” he said.

Home » News » Nation » Firefighters work to stop Nebraska wildfire that’s killed 1

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Firefighters work to stop Nebraska wildfire that's killed 1
Around the Region
Firefighters were taking advantage of higher ... Firefighters were taking advantage of higher humidity and calmer winds Monday to work toward containing a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed ...
2
Plane crashes in Red Bull stunt; pilot parachutes to ...
Around the Region
Authorities were investigating the crash of ... Authorities were investigating the crash of one of two planes that were part of a Red Bull stunt in which two pilots attempted to ...
3
Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review
Around the Region
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed ... The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who claims untested crime-scene evidence will help ...
4
Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with ...
Around the Region
The retrial of a man charged ... The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, ...
5
'A very chaotic situation': Crews tackle growing wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
Destructive fires in the U.S. Southwest ... Destructive fires in the U.S. Southwest have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the ...
6
Deep-red Utah embraced voting by mail. Then came 2020.
Around the Region
As Dewon Holt toured a Utah ... As Dewon Holt toured a Utah ballot counting center, she listened intently and questioned election officials about concerns circulating since the 2020 election -- ...
7
Multiple players suspended after JUCO pitcher levels batter
Around the Region
A Texas junior college baseball conference ... A Texas junior college baseball conference has suspended a pitcher for four games after he tackled an opposing batter after a home run, and ...
8
Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. government's nuclear waste repository ... The U.S. government's nuclear waste repository in New Mexico has major issues in fire training and firefighting vehicles, with its fleet in disrepair after ...
9
Crews brace for strong winds, explosive fire growth in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape ... Firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape in Arizona's high country, digging into the ground to put out smoldering tree stumps and roots as helicopters ...