 APD investigating woman's shooting death - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating woman’s shooting death

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a hospital overnight with “an apparent gunshot wound.”

The woman was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m., according to Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman.

“Homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took (the) victim to the hospital, and they are processing multiple scenes for forensic information,” Gallegos wrote in an email.

He did not provide any other information or say where police believe the woman had been shot.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or APD at (505) 242-COPS.

