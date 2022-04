Police are investigating after a woman was shot near Tingley Beach on Thursday.

Around 9 p.m. on April 21, a woman who had been shot was found in her car parked along the Bosque trail on Tingley SW between Central and Bridge SW, according to Crime Stoppers. No information was provided about her condition or what might have led to the shooting.

Crime Stoppers said there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Tips: Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.