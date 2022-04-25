 Crews recover body of missing Texas guardsman on border - Albuquerque Journal

Crews recover body of missing Texas guardsman on border

By Associated Press

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Search crews on Monday recovered the body of a Texas National Guard member who went missing after jumping in the river on the U.S.-Mexico border to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across.

The body of Spc. Bishop Evans was found three days after he was reported missing in the Rio Grande near the border city of Eagle Pass. The local sheriff has said Evans jumped into the river without his jacket or radio to help a woman who appeared in distress while trying to swim over from Mexico.

“Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Monday.

The body was found near the boat ramp of a bridge in Eagle Pass, said Democratic state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Eagle Pass.

Migrant rescues are common in the river along the Texas border, and the attempted crossings are also sometimes deadly. Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said the bodies of as many as two migrants a week are sometimes found along his county’s section of the river.

Evans was assigned to Abbott’s sprawling border mission known as Operation Lone Star. Gutierrez said Evans is at least the fifth Guard member known to have died during the mission that began last year. He called for an inquest into their deaths.

___

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Gutierrez as a state representative. He is a state senator.

Home » News » Nation » Crews recover body of missing Texas guardsman on border

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry ...
Around the Region
Hours from the California coast, surfers ... Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the desert, where ...
2
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Around the Region
Firefighters across the country are battling ... Firefighters across the country are battling growing wildfires as tinder-dry conditions and high winds whip up flames from Arizona to Florida -- including a ...
3
Albuquerque weather forecast
Around the Region
4
Plane crashes in Red Bull stunt; pilot parachutes to ...
Around the Region
Authorities were investigating the crash of ... Authorities were investigating the crash of one of two planes that were part of a Red Bull stunt in which two pilots attempted to ...
5
Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review
Around the Region
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed ... The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who claims untested crime-scene evidence will help ...
6
Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with ...
Around the Region
The retrial of a man charged ... The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, ...
7
'A very chaotic situation': Crews tackle growing wildfires
ABQnews Seeker
Destructive fires in the U.S. Southwest ... Destructive fires in the U.S. Southwest have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the ...
8
Deep-red Utah embraced voting by mail. Then came 2020.
Around the Region
As Dewon Holt toured a Utah ... As Dewon Holt toured a Utah ballot counting center, she listened intently and questioned election officials about concerns circulating since the 2020 election -- ...
9
Multiple players suspended after JUCO pitcher levels batter
Around the Region
A Texas junior college baseball conference ... A Texas junior college baseball conference has suspended a pitcher for four games after he tackled an opposing batter after a home run, and ...