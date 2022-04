CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 17- and 18-year-old were fatally shot Sunday night outside an apartment complex in Casa Grande, police said.

Police are seeking those responsible for the attack on both females and said the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

The 18-year-old was identified as Leslie Cota, while the identity of the other victim wasn’t released. The two were friends.

Nearly 30 bullet casings were found at the scene.