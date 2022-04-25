 UK: More links between common virus, hepatitis in children - Albuquerque Journal

UK: More links between common virus, hepatitis in children

By Danica Kirka / Associated Press

LONDON — British health officials investigating the cause of a spike in acute hepatitis, or liver inflammation, among children said there is increasing evidence that it is linked to a common virus.

The U.K. Health Security Agency has recorded 111 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children under 10 since January. Ten of the children needed liver transplants. The U.N. health agency said it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin,” and that one death had been reported.

While it isn’t clear what’s causing the illnesses, a leading suspect is adenovirus, which was detected in 75% of the confirmed cases tested, the U.K. agency said in statement Monday.

Adenovirus, a common group of viruses, is now circulating in children at higher than average levels after dropping to unusually low levels during the pandemic. One avenue of inquiry being explored is that the outbreak may be linked to a surge in common viral infections after COVID-19 restrictions were phased out. Children who weren’t exposed to adenovirus over the last two years may now be getting hit harder when they are exposed to the viruses.

“Information gathered through our investigations increasingly suggests that this rise in sudden onset hepatitis in children is linked to adenovirus infection,” said Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA. “However, we are thoroughly investigating other potential causes.”

Chand presented the British data Monday during an emergency session of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Lisbon.

The usual viruses that cause infectious liver inflammation — hepatitis A to E — weren’t detected in any of the 111 cases being investigated in the U.K. The victims suffered symptoms such as jaundice, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The liver processes nutrients, filters the blood and fights infections. Hepatitis can be life-threatening if left untreated.

There are dozens of adenoviruses, many associated with cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat and pink eye.

U.S. authorities said earlier this month that they were investigating a cluster of otherwise unexplained hepatitis cases diagnosed in nine Alabama children who also tested positive for adenovirus. Officials there are exploring a link to one particular version — adenovirus 41 — that’s normally associated with gut inflammation.

U.K. public health officials have ruled out any links to COVID-19 vaccines, saying none of the affected children was vaccinated.

Home » More News » UK: More links between common virus, hepatitis in children

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Facebook group a refuge for relatives of gun violence ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has ... New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has grown to over 700 members the past year
2
APD investigating shooting death of woman
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating ... Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a hospital overnight with 'an apparent gunshot wound.' The woman was ...
3
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care
4
Thousands evacuated as fire grows to 54K acres
ABQnews Seeker
Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires ... Northern New Mexico blazes largest wildfires currently burning in US
5
‘Less house for more money’: ABQ’s housing market feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure ... Supply, demand, inflation all putting pressure on homebuyers.
6
How to recognize online dangers
ABQnews Seeker
Social worker seeks to shield kids ... Social worker seeks to shield kids from scams, bullying and predators while on the web
7
Residents tired of the racing; hundreds of tickets issued
ABQnews Seeker
Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central ... Stretches of Coors Boulevard and Central Avenue targeted by APD
8
Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation, gets aid promises
AP Feeds
Blinken, Austin highest level US officials ... Blinken, Austin highest level US officials to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion
9
‘At the mercy of the fire’
ABQnews Seeker
900 structures at risk as wildfires ... 900 structures at risk as wildfires merge in San Miguel, Mora counties
10
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Around the Region
Firefighters across the country are battling ... Firefighters across the country are battling growing wildfires as tinder-dry conditions and high winds whip up flames from Arizona to Florida -- including a ...