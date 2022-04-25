 Pedestrian killed in crash Sunday night - Albuquerque Journal

Pedestrian killed in crash Sunday night

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Sirens. (Robert Browman/Albuquerque Journal)

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in Northeast Albuquerque Sunday night.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said around 11:30 p.m. officers in the department’s Motor’s Unit were called to a crash on Menaul near Carlisle.

“During our investigation it was determined that a gold 2013 Hyundai was traveling Eastbound on Menaul from Carlisle when it impacted into a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics and the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene.”

He said the investigation is ongoing but it does not appear that speed or alcohol played a part in the crash.

“It appears that pedestrian error were factors in the crash,” Gallegos said. “Currently, no charges are pending for the driver. There were no witnesses and video footage is limited in the area.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Pedestrian killed in crash Sunday night

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Pedestrian killed in crash Sunday night
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was struck by a ... A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in Northeast Albuquerque Sunday night. Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos ...
2
Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek reelection
ABQnews Seeker
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, whose ... Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, whose tenure has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, is seeking a second term in office. Nez made the ...
3
Woman shot near Tingley Beach Thursday night
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating after a woman ... Police are investigating after a woman was shot near Tingley Beach on Thursday. Around 9 p.m. on April 21, a woman who had been ...
4
APD investigating shooting death of woman
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating ... Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a hospital overnight with 'an apparent gunshot wound.' The woman was ...
5
Facebook group a refuge for relatives of gun violence ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has ... New Mexico Crusaders for Justice has grown to over 700 members the past year
6
In Pictures: Little League season gets going in SF
ABQnews Seeker
Balls, strikes and base-running hi-jinks are ... Balls, strikes and base-running hi-jinks are back in full supply in Santa Fe.
7
Officials ID missing Texas Guardsman
ABQnews Seeker
22-year-old member was trying to save ... 22-year-old member was trying to save drowning migrants, authorities say
8
Graham opens doors of hope for victims
ABQnews Seeker
Crisis response dog offers comfort, care Crisis response dog offers comfort, care
9
How to recognize online dangers
ABQnews Seeker
Social worker seeks to shield kids ... Social worker seeks to shield kids from scams, bullying and predators while on the web