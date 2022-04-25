Pedestrian killed in crash Sunday night

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street in Northeast Albuquerque Sunday night.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said around 11:30 p.m. officers in the department’s Motor’s Unit were called to a crash on Menaul near Carlisle.

“During our investigation it was determined that a gold 2013 Hyundai was traveling Eastbound on Menaul from Carlisle when it impacted into a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics and the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene.”

He said the investigation is ongoing but it does not appear that speed or alcohol played a part in the crash.

“It appears that pedestrian error were factors in the crash,” Gallegos said. “Currently, no charges are pending for the driver. There were no witnesses and video footage is limited in the area.”